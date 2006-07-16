Retail Store Success: Blinds.com
Jay Steinfeld has grown his business from a single bricks-and-mortar store to a thriving online retail store success story. Blinds.com generates $45 million in annual sales and is the 10th fastest growing ecommerce site. Steinfeld opened a drapery store with his wife in 1987, and the online store started in 1994 and has grown in sophistication and sales since then.
His ecommerce business grew enough to acquire a major competitor in 2001. Read more about this retailing success. There's still plenty of opportunity for the small business in online retail -- just make sure you stake out a niche, exactly as you would with a traditional store.
