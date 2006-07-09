Selling Overcomes Fear
Seth Godin tells a short story about effective retail selling at a farmers market. He reminds us that good selling overcomes the buyer's fear -- in this case the fear of eggplant.
If you sell products that you're genuinely enthusiastic about, you can often pass that enthusiasm on to a shopper. It's not about giving a "hard sell" ... it's about retailing good stuff with passion. If you can't wholeheartedly endorse your products then it's time to upgrade your store's inventory.
If you sell products that you're genuinely enthusiastic about, you can often pass that enthusiasm on to a shopper. It's not about giving a "hard sell" ... it's about retailing good stuff with passion. If you can't wholeheartedly endorse your products then it's time to upgrade your store's inventory.
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home