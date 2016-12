Seth Godin tells a short story about effective retail selling at a farmers market . He reminds us that good selling overcomes the buyer's fear -- in this case the fear of eggplant.If you sell products that you're genuinely enthusiastic about, you can often pass that enthusiasm on to a shopper. It's not about giving a "hard sell" ... it's about retailing good stuff with passion. If you can't wholeheartedly endorse your products then it's time to upgrade your store's inventory.