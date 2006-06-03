4 Cheap Ways to Get Into Retail
You don't need an expensive store or thousands of dollars of inventory to become a retailer. Entrepreneur magazine has this article on 4 cheap ways to break into retail.
The 4 ways:
1. eBay - begin by selling unwanted stuff from around your house and then build your own niche
2. Amazon - sell your products alongside the ecommerce leader
3. Direct sales - demonstrations at home parties sell cookware, cleaning products, makeup and more
4. Kiosks - tiny stores right in the middle of the customer traffic at your local mall.
