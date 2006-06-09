Retail Store Success: Staples
Office supplies retailer Staples has become a retail success story with memorable marketing and an improved shopping experience. Their "easy button" is a wonderful iconic object that helps spread the company's message. I was tempted to buy one when I was recently in a Staples store. About a million have been sold for $5 a piece.
The easy button icon is also available on a downloadable toolbar for your internet browser -- it enables easy access to the Staples online store. The retailer backs up its marketing with redesigned stores and more training for employees.
