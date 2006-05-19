Friday, May 19, 2006

DSL Customer Service

Verizon and the other phone companies catch a lot of flack for their customer service, but I recently had an excellent experience with Verizon DSL. My laptop computer self-destructed and I bought a new desktop to replace it. The new machine didn't have the correct settings to use my DSL modem, and I hadn't saved the documentation from when I'd installed it on my laptop.

So I called Verizon DSL's customer service. The tech person quickly and easily led me through the setup process. It took maybe 5 minutes. The customer service guy was polite and seemed very knowledgeable (or was working from a sophisticated script).

That's the way customer service should be, whether it's in person or over the phone. Quick, simple and personable. Kudos to Verizon DSL.

posted by 3RunHomer at 9:06 AM

