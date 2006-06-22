That's why you use models instead of athletes in ads
The dismal showing of the American team at the World Cup is just the latest example of why you should use models in your ads instead of athletes. Athletes can embarass themselves with crappy play on the world stage. Imagine if you'd signed a U.S. soccer player to represent your company - and then the team only scores one goal in 3 games and is (mercifully) eliminated in the first round. Yikes! Total waste of money.
Models don't bring such risks. If they have a bad hair day you just throw out those photos try again. Nobody ever sees the mistakes. Pick one of the popular Internet models (or 2 or 3) to create a new "face" for your company. Let the athletes to represent your competition -- you'll be glad you did.
