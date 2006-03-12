The Sweet Smell of Retail Store Success
Does your retail store smell? Some companies are targeting consumers' sense of smell to market brands and products in an almost subliminal way. They're hiring scent marketers, who concoct odors and serve them up using blowers strategically placed in public places.
The scents are designed to be subtle. Most companies want to create a signature smell that people will forever associate with their brand -- a marketing strategy that focuses on building positive relationships with customers.
I'd suggest that you start by just airing your store out. Let in fresh air. Change the air-filters on your HVAC system. Then try a scent, but keep it very light. You don't want to chase customers from your store coughing and sneezing.
