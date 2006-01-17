Sexy Advertising: GoDaddy
It's time to take another look at the state of sexy advertising. Today's we focus on the Go Daddy commercials, which star Candice Michelle in provocative and humorous bits. Let's consider how these GoDaddy ads do with our famous 3 tests for evaluating sexy ads to Go Daddy:
Do you remember what the ad sells? Or do you only remember the sex?
Yes, you remember the company. The "Go Daddy" name is used when referring to the ads and the girls. But do you know what GoDaddy sells? Maybe not.
Is the ad hot enough to be remarkable (literally)?
Yes, "Go Daddy commerical", "Go Daddy girl", and "Go Daddy Candice Michelle" girls are frequently used search engine queries, and the ads are discussed and linked from numerous blogs and websites.
Is the sexy ad part of a whole brand identity or just a one-off titillation?
Definitely a whole brand identity. The woman in the ads, Candice Michelle, has become the face of the business. That certainly humanizes a tech company providing a commodity service, and Go Daddy has obviously decided to sell the sizzle, not the steak.
Go Daddy should take care that their lovely model doesn't completely overshadow the business in this sexy advertising. They would be wise to make it clear that they sell domain name registration and webhosting services, even while the eye candy holds the audience's attention.
